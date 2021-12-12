Machine Gun Kelly’s Reaction to His Daughter Casie Standing Up To Her School Bullies Is True Papa Bear Behavior

While you may know him more as the sexy rapper turned rocker, Machine Gun Kelly is a proud papa bear first and foremost — and this new interview shows how he handles common parenting events. During a recent interview with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, opened up about the time his 12-year-old daughter Casie stood up to her bullies.

Per People, these bullies weren’t your typical schoolyard type. They were actually making fun of MGK and Casie didn’t like the fact that they were poking fun at her papa. So, like the cool kid she is, she stood up to them, which led to a phone call to MGK.

MGK said in the interview, “I got a call and her school was like, your daughter got into a thing with this boy and I was like, ‘What happened?’ And they were like, ‘The boy was talking bad about you.” But instead of getting mad at Casie, MGK was proud of her. “I was like, ‘Good job, don’t ever do that again, but I love you so much.’”

He also added in the interview that he hopes Casie can stay excited about life for as long as possible, recounting a story of them in the airport. “I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it’s this pure bounce, she’s so excited for life like she’s so young in her life… I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that.”

And seriously, how does that not warm your heart?

So back in his teens, he had a relationship with the future mother of his child, Emma Cannon, and soon they had Casie together.

