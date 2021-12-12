Chandler Powell Just Proved His Eight-Month-Old Grace Warrior Is The ‘Best Adventure Buddy’ In Adorable New Pic

Let’s be honest, Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell, and Grace Warrior may be one of the cutest — and most adventurous — families out there. And this new photo of Chandler and little Grace Warrior may be one of the cutest we’ve seen on our timelines.

On Dec 10, Chandler posted an adorable, scenic photo of him and eight-month-old Grace walking through a gorgeous forest. He posted it with the caption, “Best adventure buddy in the world” — and we have to agree. She’s beyond precious and her smile is the cutest thing. Who wouldn’t want little Gracie as an adventure buddy?

And to further prove his point, he also posted another adventurous post on Dec 11 — this time with the whole family. He, Bindi, and little Gracie were smiling ear to ear in this snapshot, and he posted it with the simple caption “Family hikes.”

It’s crazy to think that Grace Warrior is nearly nine months old already — it seems like we just read her birthing announcement just yesterday. And her childhood is looking like the coolest one, between all the international travels and meeting exotic animals. It’s clear Grace is living up to her name.

If you didn’t know, Grace’s middle name was based on Bindi’s legendary late father, Steve Irwin. In their birth announcement post, Bindi said, “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

And we think little Grace is already an exceptional Wildlife Warrior.