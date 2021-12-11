Help Santa Out By Snagging Some Discounted Melissa & Doug Toy Sets That Every Kid Will Adore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember that one friend who had the whole setup of a fake plastic kitchen with all the wooden food that you’d play chef with? How you’d make silly concoctions and play some far-out scenarios — all because of these small wooden toys? Well, maybe it’s time to make your kid that friend.

Have you heard of the Melissa & Doug Store? Well, if you have, you already know that they have durable, interactive sets that help your kid’s creativity — just like those kitchen sets from our childhood. And as a bonus — these kids’ toy sets will all arrive before Christmas.

Check out some of our top picks from the Melissa & Doug Store sale on Amazon.

Melissa & Doug Food Groups – 21 Wooden Pieces and 4 Crates — $14.29, originally $23.79

Whether your kid prefers to be a farmer or a sous chef when they play pretend, this set has them covered. The food group set has everything your kids could want in whatever make-believe game they decided to play.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Farm Train Toy Set — $16.99, originally $21.49

Choo Choo — it’s never out of style to snag a train set for your little ones. This wooden farm set is perfect for nurturing your kid’s minds and setting off their creativity in whatever game they choose.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Frozen Treats Ice Cream Play Set (24 pcs) — $15.14, originally $23.79

Now if your kid has more of a sweet tooth — even with their choices to make believe — you can’t go wrong in treating them with this sweet treat set. Great for ages three and up, this durable set will help promote your children’s creativity.

