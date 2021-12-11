Help Santa Out By Snagging Some Discounted Melissa & Doug Toy Sets That Every Kid Will Adore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Remember that one friend who had the whole setup of a fake plastic kitchen with all the wooden food that you’d play chef with? How you’d make silly concoctions and play some far-out scenarios — all because of these small wooden toys? Well, maybe it’s time to make your kid that friend.
Have you heard of the Melissa & Doug Store? Well, if you have, you already know that they have durable, interactive sets that help your kid’s creativity — just like those kitchen sets from our childhood. And as a bonus — these kids’ toy sets will all arrive before Christmas.
Check out some of our top picks from the Melissa & Doug Store sale on Amazon.
Melissa & Doug Food Groups – 21 Wooden Pieces and 4 Crates — $14.29, originally $23.79
Whether your kid prefers to be a farmer or a sous chef when they play pretend, this set has them covered. The food group set has everything your kids could want in whatever make-believe game they decided to play.
Melissa & Doug Wooden Farm Train Toy Set — $16.99, originally $21.49
Choo Choo — it’s never out of style to snag a train set for your little ones. This wooden farm set is perfect for nurturing your kid’s minds and setting off their creativity in whatever game they choose.
Melissa & Doug Wooden Frozen Treats Ice Cream Play Set (24 pcs) — $15.14, originally $23.79
Now if your kid has more of a sweet tooth — even with their choices to make believe — you can’t go wrong in treating them with this sweet treat set. Great for ages three and up, this durable set will help promote your children’s creativity.
Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:
Leave a Comment