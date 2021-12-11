Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Looks Hilariously Unimpressed In These Expressive Photos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we’re always excited to see on our Instagram timeline, it’s Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia showing her expressive little face.

On Dec 10, Union posted a series of photos of her and her youngest daughter Kaavia giving the fiercest side-eye we’ve ever seen. Union captioned the silly photos, “Not sure @kaaviajames sees the vision” with the location tagged as “Not Feeling it 2day.”

In the first photo, Kaavia is on Union’s lap, holding her stuffed animal and looking at the stylist with a blank, deadpan stare. In the second photo, we see Union’s mega-watt smile while Kaavia is giving the sassiest facial expression we’ve ever seen from a toddler. And in the last photo, we’re back to the makeup chair and back to Kaavia’s iconic side-eye.

Kaavia has always given fans the silliest and most expressive photos, from videos talking about her mother’s toilet habits to more iconic side-eyes.

Now three-year-old Kaavia is the youngest child of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s blended family. Back in 2014, Union tied the knot with the NBA player. Then she became the stepmother of his three children: Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14, and Xavier, 8. Then in 2018, they then had their daughter Kaavia via surrogacy.

Now Union has spoken about her distaste for the term “stepparent” in an interview with the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast. She also talked about what a stepparent’s role is, “Understand that you are never gonna be their parent, but you can be a consistent, loving, compassionate adult in their life that they can always count on. And you need to be the sanctuary in the storm.”

Also, Union and Wade wrote some children’s books based on parenting. Check out “Welcome to the Party” on Amazon.

