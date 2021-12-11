Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Revealed How They Deal With This Parenting Inevitability In Emotional Interview

There are a few things that happen when you raise your children: their first steps, helping them grow, and eventually — seeing them leave for a life of their own. Of course, you’re proud and excited, but then you become an empty nester — and all the emotions that come with that title come to the surface. And long-time lovers and parents Tim McGraw and Faith Hill got candid about those emotions with People.

In the emotional interview, McGraw started the conversation by saying, “You’re used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleader practices, and all of a sudden all that’s gone when your last one leaves.”

He said the things he misses, “I miss the energy around… We’re still a really close family; we talk all the time. But it’s difficult when your kids leave. All of a sudden, they don’t need you as much anymore. And I think it’s probably more difficult for Mom.”

Hill added on, saying, “I’m not going to lie — it’s very hard to let go. Our job is to give them roots and wings. Sometimes that’s an easier thing to say than others.”

Even though it’s been hard, McGraw says what gives them solace is that they raised such independent, strong-minded women. “It’s inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do… And what I’m most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people.”

McGraw and Hill share three daughters together: Gracie Katherine, 24, Maggie Elizabeth, 23, and the youngest Audrey Caroline, 20, just left home in 2020 to pursue an entertainment career.

It’s nice to know that McGraw and Hill have their ways to handle this inevitability, and we’re excited to see what their daughters will do in the coming years.

