Ashley Graham’s Son Isaac ‘Wants to Be Just Like His Daddy’ In Adorable New Pic

Is there any sweeter moment for a parent than seeing your child follow in your footsteps? Sharing your passions with your kids is so special, which is why Ashley Graham recently documented one such moment on her Instagram Stories. On December 9, she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her toddler, Isaac, 1, and her husband, Justin Ervin.

“Wants to be just like his daddy,” Graham captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories which shows Isaac and her photographer husband having fun while using a camera. In the image, Ervin is on his knees, holding a camera at his son’s height, while Isaac appears to look at it intently, no doubt forming an opinion about the shot. Although Graham placed a camera emoji over Isaac’s face to protect his privacy, a glimpse of his large grin hints at how much he is enjoying spending time with his dad.

Instagram/Ashley Graham

Perhaps they were taking pics of model mom Graham, who is currently pregnant with twins (and already practicing breastfeeding!). No matter what, the joy on Ervin and Isaac’s faces is enough to make anyone tear up, just a little.

Back in August, Graham penned a sweet post celebrating the couple’s wedding anniversary, writing, “I have loved you immensely for 11 years. and I’ll love you for 100 more. you are my forever. Happy anniversary my Justin.” And it’s obvious how much their son loves his daddy, too.

The behind-the-scenes peek into this sweet family time is almost too adorable to handle!



