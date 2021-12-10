Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Trisha Yearwood Cover Story
Newsletters
Newsletters

Ashley Graham’s Son Isaac ‘Wants to Be Just Like His Daddy’ In Adorable New Pic

Ashley Graham at arrivals for 2019
Ashley Graham at arrivals for 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America CFDA Awards, The Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, NY June 3, 2019. Photo By: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection
FILE- This Nov. 13, 2003 file
Ashley Graham's Son Isaac 'Wants to
Ashley Graham's Son Isaac 'Wants to
Ashley Graham's Son Isaac 'Wants to
View Gallery 11 Images

Is there any sweeter moment for a parent than seeing your child follow in your footsteps? Sharing your passions with your kids is so special, which is why Ashley Graham recently documented one such moment on her Instagram Stories. On December 9, she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her toddler, Isaac, 1, and her husband, Justin Ervin.

“Wants to be just like his daddy,” Graham captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories which shows Isaac and her photographer husband having fun while using a camera. In the image, Ervin is on his knees, holding a camera at his son’s height, while Isaac appears to look at it intently, no doubt forming an opinion about the shot. Although Graham placed a camera emoji over Isaac’s face to protect his privacy, a glimpse of his large grin hints at how much he is enjoying spending time with his dad.

Lazy loaded image
Instagram/Ashley Graham

Perhaps they were taking pics of model mom Graham, who is currently pregnant with twins (and already practicing breastfeeding!). No matter what, the joy on Ervin and Isaac’s faces is enough to make anyone tear up, just a little.

Back in August, Graham penned a sweet post celebrating the couple’s wedding anniversary, writing, “I have loved you immensely for 11 years. and I’ll love you for 100 more. you are my forever. Happy anniversary my Justin.” And it’s obvious how much their son loves his daddy, too.

The behind-the-scenes peek into this sweet family time is almost too adorable to handle!


Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs.

breastfeeding photos slideshow

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad