Nick Cannon Reveals Symbolic Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen

Just days after announcing his five-month-old son, Zen, died from a malignant brain tumor on Dec. 5, Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late baby boy in the most touching manner. The talk show host opened up about how he’s handling his loss in the days since, revealing a brand new tattoo he received in honor of baby Zen and thanking fans for sending him and his family “so much love.”

On the Dec. 10 episode of The Nick Cannon Show, Cannon shared the poignant tribute to Zen during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment. He began by thanking the audience for their support before sharing a framed photo of his fresh ink. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all.”

“Last night, I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib,” Cannon said, holding up the photo of his completed tattoo. “I’m still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now… It was a lot of pain but it was so well worth it,” he shared. “I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side, as my angel.”

The tattoo took several hours to complete, with Cannon sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his trip to the tattoo studio.

Baby Zen was born in June, and quickly after his birth, Cannon and Alyssa Scott, Zen’s mother, took him to the doctor, where it was determined he had fluid building in his head along with a malignant tumor. The little one underwent brain surgery, but by the end of November, the tumor had grown rapidly, and he wasn’t able to make it through.

Cannon revealed the news on his talk show, sharing that he was able to spend Zen’s last weekend by his side, along with Scott, whom he called a “superhero.”

Zen was born during the same month as Cannon’s twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with Mariah Carey, and Golden, 4, and Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell.

All our love and prayers are with Cannon, Scott, and everyone who loved Zen, as they navigate this loss.

