Jessie J Says Her Miscarriage ‘Put Life Into Perspective’

Jessie J is chronicling the “heartbreaking” pain of a recent miscarriage, which she says, “put life into perspective.”

“I posted about losing my baby just hours after I was told,” the singer captioned a black-and-white Instagram video of her singing live. “I reacted in work mode. It’s safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating an unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, than I do acknowledging it behind one in real time.”

She goes on to explain that when she found out about her miscarriage, her “show must go on” mentality reacted “before the human in me did.”

“I must justify to the audience for my show tomorrow, and explain to the world why I might be a little off, was my first thought,” she wrote, referring to when she first found out about her loss last month. “I must turn this into [an] inspirational, I know I will be ok, strong moment, because that’s who I am right? Truth is, I just needed to fucking cry and fall into someone’s arms and sob. But at the time I was alone.”

In November 2021, the singer revealed her unborn baby no longer had a heartbeat at a recent visit with her doctor. At the time, she wrote, “I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.” But now, it seems she has had more time to process her feelings about the loss of her pregnancy, which she decided to do on her own, and she is updating her fans about the “physical pain and trauma” she experienced.

“I hadn’t processed anything,” she continued in the post December 9. “Nor did I have any idea what I was about to go through not just emotionally but physically after this show. I truly now understand why women so often talk about the want and need for miscarriage to be openly spoken about more. As I have learnt now that what people know of miscarriage to be (including myself before this past 2 weeks) unless you have personally experienced it. What people think it is, is in fact not a true reflection of what it really is at all. How can people support when they don’t know? I have never experienced physical pain and trauma or felt loneliness like it. This has changed me forever. In the most, heartbreaking, but beautiful way. It’s put life into perspective in a way nothing else ever has.”

Later, Jessie J expressed empathy for others going through a pregnancy loss, writing, “I am so sorry if you have ever been through it alone or not, or are going through it right now at any stage of pregnancy. Losing your baby is one of the worst feelings in the world. I ache for you. If I could I would bring you food, hold you through the physical pain, I know that’s needed more than a ‘stay strong’ text right now. I guess I’m here to say to anyone who may not have been told this, you are allowed to be broken. You are allowed to cry. Allowed to be weak. Allowed to be exhausted from the pain and the bleeding and the grief that barely has space to exist. You are allowed to do this however YOU need to. Sometimes life just calls us to be human. We know there will be sunshine, but we can’t avoid the rain.”

Her honesty about the pain of miscarriage is raw and beautiful. Take all the time you need to cry and grieve over this loss, Jessie J — our hearts are with you!

