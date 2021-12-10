Scott Disick Wants to Be a ‘Role Model’ for His Kids Amid Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Engagement

Whether we like it or not, kids tend to copy their parents’ behavior. That’s why Scott Disick reportedly is trying to set aside his differences with ex Kourtney Kardashian and her engagement to Travis Barker in order to be a “role model” for their kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

On Dec. 9, an insider dished to Us Weekly, “Whatever kind of hostility he has with Travis and Kourtney, he sets it aside in front of the kids.”

Disick and Kardashian dated off and on for years before breaking up a final time in 2015. Disick went on to date Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Kardashian got engaged to Barker in October 2021. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Disick was “very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship” and hoped the two would “call things off before the wedding.” He also tried to bash Kardashian and Barker in DMs with Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima, who shut him down then posted the whole think on his Instagram Story. It’s all a bit messy.

As for now, Disick has been focusing on the kids. In yesterday’s interview, the insider said, “All Scott talks about is his kids…He’s always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them.”

Disick apparently gushes over his children “nonstop,” the insider added. “He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much,” said the insider. “He wants to be a good role model to them.”

It can be hard watching your ex moving on with someone else, so we are glad to see Disick leaving it in the past and focusing on his relationship with his kids. At the end of the day, that’s the most important thing you can do!

