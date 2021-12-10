Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander Reveals She Had a Stillbirth: ‘I Do Not Wish This On Anyone’

Early on in season four of Netflix’s runaway reality hit Selling Sunset, fan favorite Maya Vander revealed she was pregnant with her third child. Sadly, Vander just revealed she had a stillbirth, losing her baby late in her pregnancy, explaining why she shared the news with fans immediately, as they’d no doubt be wondering about her due date.

Sharing an Instagram photo from her hospital bed, Vander wrote a heartbreaking note in her caption. “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life,” she began. “I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stillbirth is “the death or loss of a baby before or during delivery.”

Vander shares two children, Aiden, 2, and Elle, 19 months, with her husband, who she chooses not to name or appear with on the show. She splits her time between Los Angeles and Miami, and just days ago revealed that with a third baby on the way, she didn’t think she’d remain a full-time cast member on the hit series. In a December 7 interview on the Domenick Nati Show, Vander said, “I’m probably not going to be a full-time cast member [of the series’ upcoming fifth season] because it’s going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child. Realistically speaking, I’m probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season.”

Back in July, the Israeli native shared a photo with her husband, announcing that “baby number 3 will be our Christmas/ Chanukah present!”

We’re sending nothing but love and healing vibes to Vander and her family during what is surely an unimaginably devastating time.

