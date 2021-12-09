Sandra Bullock Admits She Can’t Help Her Kids With Math Homework: ‘I Don’t Even Try’

Sandra Bullock is all of us when it comes to helping kids with homework. During a hilarious appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, Bullock talked about one of the most challenging parts of parenting her kids Louis, 11, and Laila, 9: helping them with math.

In the interview, she said her kids are learning a method of math called “Singapore math.” “It’s the new math in our house that I don’t understand,” Bullock said. “I don’t even try.”

Clarkson, who is a mom to River, 7, and Remington, 5, agreed that she didn’t get it either, suggesting kids “phone a friend” for help, and Bullock responded by sharing the power struggle she has with her kids about buying them a phone. She explained her kids used iPads during the pandemic, “learning stuff that I didn’t teach them and that they shouldn’t have known,” leading Bullock to tell her son that he’s not getting a phone.

Watching this interview convinced me that Bullock and Clarkson could be my real-life mom friends: they joke and commiserate over common parenting problems just like the rest of us!

Helping kids with homework is a struggle so many parents can relate to — whether your kids are in virtual learning or back in school. And with things changing so much, how is any parent supposed to keep up? That’s why Bullock’s response was so funny.

Honestly? Not even trying to understand math homework feels like a huge weight lifted. And if your kid really needs help with their assignments, just Google it. After all, one of the perks of being a parent is being allowed to use your phone!

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.