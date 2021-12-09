Mariah Carey Reportedly Comforted Ex-Husband Nick Cannon Following the Death of His Son Zen

Coparenting is hard under the best of circumstances, but it can be even more difficult during moments of grief and tragedy. Exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon seem to be above all the drama, though, as Carey reportedly reached out to her ex-husband following the death of his 5-month-old son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott. Zen died of brain cancer and a tumor on December 5.

“Mariah has reached out to Nick in private to express her deepest and most sincere condolences for the loss of his son,” a source close to the singer exclusively told HollywoodLife on Dec. 9. “She is not expected to say anything about it publicly and she will not discuss it if asked about it because Mariah prefers to keep these types of matters private.”

The exes, who share twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, and split up in 2014, “have a wonderful coparenting situation and she could not be any more pleased with how that is going,” said the source.

“Nick plays an active role in the lives of Monroe and Moroccan and he is a good father,” the insider added about Cannon, who is also father to 5-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, and Golden, 4, and Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell. “For the time that Zen was alive, Mariah knows that Nick gave that boy all of the love in the world because that is the kind of man he is when it comes to his kids.”

Carey’s support for Cannon is an inspiration for other couples going through coparenting. Being a compassion, caring person, no matter your past history, is an admirable goal for all!