Olivia Wilde Dedicated Her New Tattoos to Son Otis & Daughter Daisy

Mothers carry the love of their children everywhere, but Olivia Wilde decided to literally wear her heart on her sleeve with a bold new move. She recently got two new arm tattoos dedicated to son Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, and they are so stunning.

Famed Hollywood tattoo artist Dr. Woo — who is followed by celebrities like Lucy Hale, Hilary Duff, Drake, Chrissy Teigen, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Victoria Beckham, and more on Instagram — posted a photo of Wilde’s newest tattoos on Dec. 8. She has “Otis” and “Daisy” written on her forearms in a beautiful, thin cursive that is elegant and sweet.

Dr. Woo captioned the post, “Mommas love,” which received tons of comments from admiring fans. Wilde also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, adding two hatching-chick emojis.

Wilde, who shares her two kids with ex Jason Sudeikis, is obviously crazy about her children. She has even introduced them to her boyfriend Harry Styles, who enjoys spending hours playing with them. In November, Wilde took her kids to see Styles perform live, where they were seen dancing in the audiences with Styles’ mom, Anne Twist.

A mother’s love is eternal, so why not get a permanent tattoo to celebrate that? Wilde joins many other celebrity moms who have also gotten tattoos of their kids, like Jessica Alba, who had Dr. Woo tattoo zodiac signs on her arm to represent her kids, Honor, 13, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 3, in March 2019.

These minimalistic and pretty tattoos are giving us serious tattoo fever!