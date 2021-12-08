Ryan Reynolds Says He Learned Something Important From Watching His Kids In Zoom School

There was a time not very long ago when parents around the country got a glimpse into what school was like for their kids. Not school-school but Zoom school. And for Ryan Reynolds, that experience was eye-opening.

On December 6, the Red Notice star sat down with LinkedIn to talk about a few of his business ventures, such as his production company Maximum Effort. And naturally, the discussion turned to his recent decision to take a break from acting to focus on raising his daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, whom he shares with wife Blake Lively.

During the conversation, Reynolds remarked that he cherished the opportunity to peek into his kids’ lives during the pandemic. “I certainly don’t miss Zoom school, but it was really lovely — to have that insight and visibility into my kids’ real daily lives and for my wife as well,” he said.

In October, Reynolds announced that he was pausing his acting career. “It’s just about being there, it’s just about consistency for me being there in the morning, being there at night,” he told Extra the following month. “Usually we travel together, but my kids are in school now and at that age where they can’t, so I got to take a little rest… I’m happy to do it, I’m lucky to do it.”

The actor reiterated to LinkedIn that his new schedule allows him to have work-life balance explaining, “I think it’s totally important for their development, and I really enjoy being a present dad.”

