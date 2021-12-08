Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Trisha Yearwood Cover Story
Newsletters
Newsletters

Ryan Reynolds Says He Learned Something Important From Watching His Kids In Zoom School

Kristi Pahr
Cast member Ryan Reynolds arrives at
Cast member Ryan Reynolds arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Red Notice" at L.A. Live on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this June 23,
Jason Momoa attends The Bad Batch
NFL football player Russell Wilson, of
George Clooney arrives at MPTF's 95th
View Gallery 8 Images

There was a time not very long ago when parents around the country got a glimpse into what school was like for their kids. Not school-school but Zoom school. And for Ryan Reynolds, that experience was eye-opening.

On December 6, the Red Notice star sat down with LinkedIn to talk about a few of his business ventures, such as his production company Maximum Effort. And naturally, the discussion turned to his recent decision to take a break from acting to focus on raising his daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, whom he shares with wife Blake Lively.

During the conversation, Reynolds remarked that he cherished the opportunity to peek into his kids’ lives during the pandemic. “I certainly don’t miss Zoom school, but it was really lovely — to have that insight and visibility into my kids’ real daily lives and for my wife as well,” he said.

In October, Reynolds announced that he was pausing his acting career. “It’s just about being there, it’s just about consistency for me being there in the morning, being there at night,” he told Extra the following month. “Usually we travel together, but my kids are in school now and at that age where they can’t, so I got to take a little rest… I’m happy to do it, I’m lucky to do it.”

The actor reiterated to LinkedIn that his new schedule allows him to have work-life balance explaining, “I think it’s totally important for their development, and I really enjoy being a present dad.”

See the meaning of our favorite royal baby names from around the world.

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad