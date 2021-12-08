It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Kids Holiday PJs — Snag Some From Carter’s for Up To 20% Off on Amazon Now

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Trisha Yearwood Cover Story
Kristi Pahr
Amazon
Amazon Adobe; Amazon. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not too late to put a little holiday spirit into your kids’ bedtime routine and it’s never possible to have too many festive PJs. Fortunately, these adorable sets from Carter’s are on sale for up to 20 percent off, so go ahead and stock up!

‘Santa’s Helper’ Pajamas

Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby/Carter’s Carter's

This precious three-piece set will have your little one begging to help out with holiday tasks so they can be Santa’s helper. The outfit includes two long-sleeved crew-neck tops and one pair of striped pants, available in baby, toddler, and big kid sizes.

Santa's Helper $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Santa & Friends Fleece-Footed Pajamas

Simple Joys By Carter’s/Fleece-Footed Pajamas Carter's

Keep your little one snug and warm all season long in these cozy fleece-footed pajamas. The set includes two pairs of PJs—one featuring the big man himself and the other starring Santa, penguins, and reindeer. These comfy PJs zip from ankle to chin and are guaranteed to keep your tot toasty warm on those cold winter nights.

Santa, Reindeer, and Penguin $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Springtime Jersey-Footed Pajamas

Simple Joys By Carter’s/Carter’s Simple Joys By Carter's/Carter's

If you’re over winter and the colder months, get ready for warmer nights with these spring-themed PJs. They’re made of jersey material and are suitable for nap time or cruising around the house. The three-pair set includes whimsical designs and a beautiful pastel palette. Available in baby and toddler sizes, you might as well stock up for spring!

Spring Patterns $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

These won’t be on sale for long so be sure to add them to your cart quickly.

 

