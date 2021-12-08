Jennifer Aniston is speaking freely about the media attention her womb has garnered over the years and we’re here for it.

The famously child-free star has had more attention paid to her procreation status than just about any other celebrity. And when asked in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter how she felt about the obsessive speculation, Aniston didn’t hold back. “I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption,” Aniston told the outlet. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”

After a string of high-profile romances, including a marriage Brad Pitt, Anniston has shut down one pregnancy rumor after the next. Most recently, during a July interview with People. “Sometimes you can’t help family members or people sending stuff over going, ‘What is this? You’re having a baby? Are you getting married?’” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?’”

Aniston has been candid over the years about her decision to not have children however, she’s never indicated that she has any regrets. “I don’t have this sort of checklist of things that have to be done and if they’re not checked then I’ve failed some part of my feminism or my being a woman or my worth or my value as a woman,” she told Today back in 2014. “Y’know, I’ve birthed a lot of things…I feel like I’ve mothered many things. And I don’t think it’s fair to put that pressure on people.”

