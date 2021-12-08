Serena Williams Gets Glam While Cuddling Daughter Olympia in These Sweet Photos

When you’re a busy working mom, making time for snuggles can be tough. When you’re Serena Williams, you might sneak in some snuggle time while you’re in the stylist’s chair!

The tennis superstar shared a carousel of sweet photos featuring her and her daughter Olympia spending some quality time together while Serena’s team of stylists are hard at work on mom’s hair and makeup. And Serena wasn’t the only one looking glam—Olympia was rocking a Snow White dress, channeling her inner princess.

Williams, who shares seven-year-old Olympia with her husband, Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, recently announced another feather in her cap — children’s book author. The 40-year-old sports icon will be releasing her first children’s book, The Adventures of Qai Qai, in September 2022.

The story was inspired by a doll she and Ohanian gave to Olympia. After realizing how much Olympia loved her gift, the mom-of-one decided to give qai Qai her own Instagram page so the world could follow along in their adventures.

After Qai Qai gained hundreds of thousands of followers and became a bona fide influencer, Williams realized the impact the little doll was having and knew the next step had to be a book.

“Since realizing [QaiQai’s] ability to spread joy to our own family and also millions of others around the world, we’ve wanted to tell her story in every way possible,” wrote Williams in her Instagram announcement. “We are so proud to announce Qai Qai’s first book, “The Adventures of Qai Qai,” a story about the power of friendship and imagination.

