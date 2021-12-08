Ashley Graham’s Instagram account is truly the gift that keeps on giving. In a slideshow of photos posted Tuesday, Graham gave fans a glimpse into her pregnancy self-care and the prep work she’s doing ahead of her twins’ arrival.

Our favorite? Practicing tandem breastfeeding with a baby doll and a toy T-Rex!

In the photo, the mother of one is seen with a nursing pillow around her middle, cradling a small doll in one arm and what we can only assume is her son Isaac’s toy dinosaur in the other. We love how she’s using what she has on hand to practice positioning before the big day!

In July, Graham and husband Justin Ervin announced her pregnancy in July with a stunning Instagram portrait. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” the model wrote. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.” The couple welcomed their first son, Isaac, in January 2020.

Graham’s twin’s announcement was a little more off-the-cuff. She shared a video of the moment (taken at an ultrasound appointment) when she learned she was carrying not just twins, but twin boys and the excitement and joy were almost palpable. “Are you kidding?!” she shouted in the video. “We’re gonna have three boys?!”

Graham has been candid about the ups and downs of pregnancy, sometimes even crowdsourcing fans for tips to relieve her pregnancy aches and pains. Her frequent pregnancy photos haven’t always received the support you’d expect though. Recently she shut down one troll who commented on her stretch marks.

After a video featuring Graham modeling with her stretch marks on full display, one commenter wrote, “I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career.”

Graham, who is a staunch advocate for body positivity, clapped back with a screenshot of the comment beneath a still shot from the video, in which, it bears repeating, she is modeling. “Gosh – hope I still have a career with my stretch marks,” she commented, with eye roll emojis.

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.