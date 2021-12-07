Amazon’s One-Day-Long Crayola Sale Has Plenty of Gifts Options for Your Little Artist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your kiddo spends most of their days drawing or coloring, then they will probably need a refill on their art supplies. Crayola is having a rare sale, and there are so many cool Crayola products that we never imagined would be discounted. Whether your kid begs for art time or needs some inspiration to let their creativity fly, Crayola has got you covered. You used it, your parents used it, and heck, maybe even your grandparents used Crayola — and now your kids can too.

From easels to new drawing tools, Crayola just upped the ante for coloring time — just in time for holiday shopping. There are so many great potential presents below, whether you’re shopping for a big gift or a little stocking stuffer.

Check out some of our top picks from Crayola’s Amazon sale below. It ends in just a few hours, so you should shop it before this sale disappears from Amazon entirely.

Crayola Kids Wooden Easel — $16 Off

For the little artist in the making, you can’t go wrong with starting them young with their first easel. This art easel has everything your kid could need to unleash their inner creativity.

Crayola Super Tips Marker Set — $5 Off

With 100 colors (and with 20 silly scents), this super tip marker set is perfect to add to your kid’s daily activities. Some scents include truly silly scents like Marshmallow and Spice Cake.

Crayola Twistables Colored Pencil Set — $3 Off

Crayons are so last season, especially when you and your kid get your hands on this twistable colored pencil set. With 50 colors, you can use a plethora for both school and at home.

