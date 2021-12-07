Hurry — These Top-Rated Gaming Headphones Are 40% Off & They’re the Perfect Gift for Your Teen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you have a kid who’s obsessed with having the best, newest gaming console or game? A teen who wants the coolest set-up amongst his friends, but doesn’t know where to start? If you’re wondering what to get your gamer this holiday season, why not treat them to a pair of versatile gaming headphones? You can’t go wrong with them.

Instead of dropping thousands on a new keyboard or laptop, get a more affordable piece of gaming equipment. Complete your child’s gaming setup with the extremely sought-after, The HyperX Cloud II – Gaming Headset.

The HyperX Cloud II – Gaming Headset has more than 45,000 positive reviews on Amazon, making it the No. 1 Best-seller on Amazon in PC headsets.

Designed for comfort and durability, it comes with a plethora of additives you didn’t know you needed until now. For example, it has surround sound, memory foam comfort, a durable frame, impressive sound, a clear microphone, and an advanced control box for optimal comfort.

HyperX Cloud II – Gaming Headset — $59, originally $99.99

One Amazon reviewer said that after four years of continuous use, they’re still the best headphones he’s ever had. “I can’t see any reason one would be disappointed with this headset.”

Another reviewer chimed in, saying, “these headphones are the best I ever had, very comfortable, quality is excellent, very good and loud sound quality, high volume for headphones and microphone. I really love them….”

