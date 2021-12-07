Brooke Shields Shares Sarcastic Take On Raising Teens: ‘It’s So Much Fun’

When it comes to raising teenagers, regular parenting strategies go out the window. It helps to take things in stride and to have a sense of humor about it — something Brooke Shields knows all too well.

The iconic supermodel recently appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard, where she called her 15-year-old daughter Grier an “a–hole.”

When Shepard asked how old her two children are, Shields sarcastically responded, “18 and a–hole. It’s so much fun.” Shields shares daughters Grier and Rowan, 18, with husband Christopher Henchy. While she loves them, it’s nice to see how refreshingly honest she is about how challenging it can be raising teenagers. In the interview, she added, “[Grier] just FaceTimed me about this dress that she wants to buy, and I’m trying to tell her what is the best plan of action to get said dress…then I get a text saying, ‘I really don’t appreciate the way you talk to me.’”

Luckily, Grier’s attitude is also used for good. Shields said in the interview, “The 15-year-old shocks me at times. She’s a social justice warrior. She can take an argument. I’d love her to be a prosecutor.”

The A Castle for Christmas star shared heartfelt moments of life at home with her teenage daughters in the interview as well. “With the girls, their dad is kind of their first love. It’s special,” she said. But she has her bonding times too, because she added, “My girls tell me everything, and it usually ends up with, ‘Don’t tell dad.'”

It’s easy to see how much Shields loves her daughters, despite her youngest’s “a–hole” tendencies. Don’t worry, we’re sure Grier will grow out of this trying stage soon!