Bindi Irwin’s Baby Daughter Grace Makes Friends With a ‘Gentle Giant’ In This Sweet Video

It’s easy to make friends when you live near a zoo. At least, it is for Grace Warrior, the 8-month-old daughter of Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell, who loves hanging out in the “best backyard” at the Australia Zoo. Irwin recently posted a sweet video to Instagram of Grace meeting someone very special — a.k.a., a “gentle giant.”

The video posted on December 6, which has already racked up over 200,000 likes, shows Irwin petting the head and neck of a tortoise named Igloo while talking to Grace. Although we can’t hear what she is telling her daughter, presumably she’s explaining all about the tortoise and how nice he is as Grace is aptly watching everything her mom does and seems to be listening. Grace is so cute in this video, just sitting happily on her mom’s knee — at one point she even appears to reach out as if to touch the tortoise herself.

“Tortoise smiles,” wrote Irwin in the video caption. “Absolutely love spending time with Igloo. Grace is fascinated by this gentle giant.” Many fans commented their support for this adorable video, including actress Emmy Perry who wrote, “Oh my goodness this is just the sweetest!” with a pink heart emoji.

Throughout her short life, Grace has had the chance to meet many amazing animals thanks to her mom and dad, including cool kangaroos. We love Grace’s positive expressions and sweet optimism about everything, from animals to Christmas trees. Seeing Irwin’s updates of her daughter’s life is definitely the highlight of our day!