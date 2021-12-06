Kate Hudson Copies Daughter Rani’s Dance Moves In Adorable Side-By-Side Photos

When our kids imitate us, it’s one of the greatest joys as a parent. There’s a reason we’re so obsessed with mini-me outfits, tiny shopping carts, and other #twinning moments with kids. On Dec. 6, Kate Hudson posted a photo of the opposite-yet-equally-cute-experience with her daughter Rani Rose, 3, where the actress actually copied her daughter! Hudson showed off Rani Rose’s sweet, carefree dance moves along with a photo of herself doing the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

The adorable side-by-side photos start with a black-and-white snap of Hudson, dancing with eyes closed and hands raised in the air. Slide over to see a blurry photo of Rani Rose, who won’t stop dancing long enough to get a clear shot! She’s in a cute pineapple dress with arms in the air, hair flying behind her, and slight smile on her face. Hudson captioned the photo, “Like mother like daughter I guess they say…”

You can’t help but “aww” over these sweet photos that capture just how much Rani Rose is like her mom. And this isn’t the first time they’ve copied each other. On Dec. 3, Hudson posted a video of her and Rani Rose working out together.

Fans also found the pictures wonderful, with many leaving messages of support and heart emojis in the comments section. Others mentioned that Rani Rose’s grandma Goldie Hawn should be included in these slides as well, as she has the same carefree personality.

In addition to Rani Rose, who is Hudson’s daughter with Danny Fujikawa, Hudson also shares sons Ryder, 17, with Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 10, with Matt Bellamy.

We are living for these mommy-and-me photos and videos from Hudson! Here’s hoping for many more sweet insights into their relationship in the future.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.