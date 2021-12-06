Hilary Duff Nails the ‘Heartbreaking’ Reality of ‘Mom Life’

We appreciate Hilary Duff’s honesty about motherhood — from denying her husband Matthew Koma pregnancy sex to sharing her baby’s photoshoot snaps a week lake on social media (hey, we’ve all been there). There doesn’t seem to be a lot that’s off-limits for the How I Met Your Father star, who just spoke some hard truths about sharing yourself as a mom to multiple kids.

In a series of Dec. 5 Instagram Stories, Duff shared an adorable video of her daughter, Banks, who she shares with Koma, sporting a face of self-applied makeup. In the middle of admiring her child’s handiwork, Banks hit Duff with a, “Mama, can you play with me?”

Duff — who was in the middle of feeding her youngest child Mae, a daughter she also shares with Koma, was quick to assure her toddler that it was almost her turn for some one-on-one mommy time. “I can play with you right when I put Mae Mae down,” Duff told Banks in the clip. “I’m almost finished feeding her. And then it’s you and me.” To which a very satisfied Banks replied, “Yay, you and me!”

The last set of clips showed Duff talking directly to her phone camera, and she hit the nail on the head when it came to the reality that moms of multiple kids face as they try to spend separate quality time with each child.

“It’s so heartbreaking when you hear that, ‘Can you play with me?’ and you realize that you can’t split yourself in half or in three sometimes,” Duff continued. “And you also realize you haven’t had enough caffeine to do all the things and you’re just like…mom life.”

In addition to Banks and Mae, Duff is also mom to her oldest child, son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. It can’t be easy for the actor to juggle three kids and a career, but she seems to be doing a great job.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting: