Derek Jeter’s New Baby Girl Has the Same Beautiful Name as This Celebrity Singer’s Daughter

It’s an understatement to say that Derek Jeter is private about his personal life. The retired Yankee shortstop secretly married wife Hannah Jeter shortly after he stepped away from his career in 2014 — and the couple just quietly welcomed their third child, a baby girl. The newest addition (and the third girl, along with Bella Raine and Story Grey) to join the Jeter family actually has something in common with a famous country singer and talk show host’s daughter: their names!

Jeter’s media company, The Players’ Tribune, announced the birth of their newest daughter in a Twitter post on Dec. 4. “Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2,” The Players’ Tribune statement reads. If you’re celebrity sleuths like us, you might have already realized who their youngest child’s name is identical to — Kelly Clarkson’s first biological child River Rose, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Jeter’s wife, Hannah, revealed that her hubby chose the name of their first daughter — Bella Raine — who they announced they were expecting in Feb. 2017. “He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it,” the mom-to-be wrote in a post on The Players’ Tribune at the time. “Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.” Although the couple haven’t made any statements about the meaning or reason behind the name ‘River Rose,’ it’s pretty neat to hear the name come up again after the birth of Clarkson’s daughter — who has her own children’s book named after her, and has even starred in a music video or two.

Congrats to the Jeter family! We love the name of your newest daughter, and we’re sure Clarkson would agree with us, too.

