Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Squashed Any Doubts About Their Relationship With This Family-Oriented Step

Trisha Yearwood Cover Story
Who knew we’d still be obsessing about every detail about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, or Bennifer? This time around, they’re squashing any doubts that they’re anything other than madly in love with one another. And this type of date they have helps their point.

On Dec 5, All the kids, except Affleck’s eldest Violet, joined the rekindled lovers for a movie day in Los Angeles, per Hollywood Life. This isn’t the first time that they brought their kids for a day out together — and it probably won’t be the last that the blended family will spend time together.

Bennifer are all about family, as evident with their upcoming Christmas plans — and these almost monthly, blended family get-togethers are proof that their relationship is as strong as ever.

Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina Rose, 12, and Samuel, 9. Lopez shares two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony: twins Emme and Max, 13.

Back in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, per People, Lopez said her kids are and will always be her priority. “It’s my first job to … make sure that’s okay or else I couldn’t do all the other things I do.”

In a recent interview with WSJ, Affleck said while he teaches good values to all of his children, he really wants to pass down certain mindsets to her son. “The most important thing to me is to be a good father. Boys need to be taught. How to behave, how to conduct yourself. What your values should be. The ways my father did that for me are really meaningful.”

Bennifer originally got together nearly two decades ago in 2002, got engaged, but sadly called it quits in 2004. However, they rekindled their romance earlier this year in May 2021 in the sweetest way — and we’ve been loving every update.

