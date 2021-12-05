Prince William Revealed The Elaborate Way His Children Wake Up Him & Kate Middleton

It’s nice to know that even if you’re Royalty, you sometimes are woken up in the strangest way by your children. Prince William spared no details with his newest interview with Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series on Dec 3. And one of the biggest things he divulged was how his three children wake him and Kate Middleton up in the morning: with a singing, dancing brawl.

A house of three children younger than 10 years old can be hectic — and that’s no different when you’re Royalty. And apparently, William and Kate’s children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, have their brawls based on musical choices.

In the interview per People, William said, “Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning… And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music.”

Right now, the kids are obsessing over one song: Shakira’s “Waka Waka.” He added, “There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up.”

And speaking of dressing up, little-ballerina-in-training, Princess Charlotte dresses up in her tutus. “Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything…She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.”

But the proud papa bear says he loves the hectic, musical mornings, “It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and singing.”

Right now, the Royal couple is prepping for a very eventful Christmas celebration. Despite Kate working on hosting an extravagant Christmas celebration, the little family is splitting their time amongst their families throughout the holiday season.

Chances are, Christmas morning may also have a little musical brawl — but William and Kate seem to love the chaos.

Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series featuring Prince William will be released to Apple+ users on Dec 6.