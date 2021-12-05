Bindi Irwin Shows Baby Grace Warrior’s Priceless Reaction to Their ‘Best Backyard’

There’s no denying that eight-month-old Grace Warrior is an extremely loved — and extremely photogenic — baby. Between perfecting the mirror selfie with her uncle and family beach photos, we can’t get enough of little Grace. And this new snapshot from proud momma Bindi Irwin may be one of the sweetest we’ve seen.

On Dec 4, Bindi posted a photo of a smiling Grace Warrior in their backyard. She captioned the post, “She loves watching the water splash. Best. Backyard. @australiazoo.”

A little backstory: Bindi Irwin, husband Chandler Powell, Grace, Bindi’s mother Terry, and younger brother Robert run the Australian Zoo. And if our backyard was the Australia Zoo, we wouldn’t stop taking pictures.

It’s crazy how quickly time has gone. It seems like yesterday that we read Bindi’s birth announcement, talking about the meaning behind Grace’s powerful name. Bindi and Powell tied the knot back in March 2019, and exactly one year later, almost to the minute, they welcomed Grace Warrior to the world.

Per their birth announcement Instagram post back in March 2021, Grace’s name has a lot of meaning behind it. Her first name Grace was given to her after Bindi’s great-grandmother, and relatives in Powell’s family dating back to the 1700s. And her unique middle name Warrior in honor of Bindi’s legendary late father Steve Irwin.

Since Grace’s birth, she’s been showered with love — and we’ve been showered with adorable, smiling baby pictures.

