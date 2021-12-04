Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shared an Intimate & Rare Snapshot Of Her Breastfeeding Her Newborn

Oh, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, you are a goddess. Being a new mom of twins is a crazy, milky whirlwind, and Pinnock is going through the motion beautifully. On Dec 2, Pinnock posted a series of photos throughout her spectacular night of the premiere of Boxing Day, a new rom-com and Pinnock’s film debut. The photos consisted of her, her fellow bandmates, and fiance Andre Gray. While the photos of her smiling on the red carpet are dazzling, the sixth photo in the line-up is something truly special — Pinnock breastfeeding one of her newborns. (You can see all of the photos she posted HERE.)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram.

In a new interview with Daily Mail, she said, “I’m just about functioning, I’m not going to lie. I’m existing right now” — and that’s more than enough.

So if you don’t know who Little Mix is, don’t worry. And if you’ve frequently jammed to their hit songs, then you already know how spectacular the girl group is. Formed in 2011 after winning the fan-favorite singing reality shows The X Factor, Little Mix soared to the top. The R&B and pop girl band consists of members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall — however, Nelson left in 2020 to go solo.

The four-member band has had many number one singles and top-performing albums, and the now-trio has just upped the ante. Sadly, the band recently announced that they will take a hiatus starting Summer 2022.

In happier news, both Edwards and Pinnock announced they were expecting in May 2021 and gave birth to their children within days of one another.

Back in Aug 2021, Pinnock and Gray announced the birth of their twins through a touching, black-and-white Instagram snapshot.

They captioned the announcement, saying, “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21.”

While they’re quite private with their personal lives (they’ve never divulged their names), we can easily see they are a very happy family.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who are the parents of twins.

