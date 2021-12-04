Gabrielle Union Opened Up About The Biggest Struggles Of Being a Working Mom In a Series of Heartwarming Photos

Gabrielle Union is no stranger to the adorable family selfie. With Instagram, she’ll post silly videos of her youngest Kaavia all the way to her newest hustle. But this time, Union gave us some real talk with this new post.

On Dec 3, Union posted a series of heartwarming photos of her youngest Kaavia in her arms. And while we’re obsessed with the photos, we’re really resonating with the caption.

She captioned the heartfelt post, “Hardest part about being a working Mom is missing important events in your kid’s lives. Today I missed @kaaviajames holiday program at school and felt so awful to disappoint her. So I did the next best thing, and I became her hype woman before I left for work.”

Being a working mom is difficult, and Union isn’t afraid to open up on that subject.

Back in 2015, Union had an interview with Health about how juggling work and motherhood can be difficult to balance in a powerful statement. “The reality is that women are discriminated against in the workplace for being mothers. As much as there are strides being made—you get pregnant, your career takes a hit. You can’t have a bad day. Don’t you dare cry at work. Don’t raise your voice. Especially if you’re a black woman in corporate America—now you’re ‘the angry black woman.’”

Many stars have opened up about the difficult balancing act, but let’s face it, moms are superheroes. Moms are imperfectly imperfect, and their best is always spectacular.

Back in 2014, Union tied the knot with NBA player Dwyane Wade and became the stepmother of his three children: Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14, and Xavier, 8. They then had their daughter Kaavia via surrogacy in 2018.

