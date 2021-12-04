Kate Hudson’s New Video Of Working Out With Her Daughter Raini May Be The Most Relatable Post She’s Had Yet

Sometimes, your kids want to join in on your daily activities: whether it be cooking or, in Kate Hudson’s case, working out.

On Dec 3, Hudson posted a silly, relatable video of her lifting weights with her daughter Rani Rose who’s trying her best to emulate her mom. In an adorable pink dress, Rani understand the assignment and lifted her little pink weights into the sky. And the result is so cute, especially when you catch glimpses of Raini staring at her mom to see what to do next.

She captioned the post, “She did it!!! #startemyoung #healthypatterns #fableticscofounder #ranirose”

Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of stars working out with their little ones — or trying to work out while their kids sit and watch like Ashley Graham’s silly video. We love that these starlet mommas are making sure their kids stay active in a world where that’s pretty hard to start healthy habits.

Hudson never misses an opportunity to post about her adorable children, and we’ve adored every intimate snapshot.

Hudson has been very open about everything with motherhood, from the idea of having more children to what it’s like to be a working mom. Back in 2016, she told SiriusXM, per Entertainment Online, “I really want more kids. You know, anywhere between four and six… I just love them [kids]. They’re a pain in my a**, and they’re the best pain in my a** ever.”

Along with that, she’s said that being a younger mom helped her relationship with her older children, as revealed to Instyle per Entertainment Online. “I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]… I mean, we’re close, and I am his mom. I’m big on manners. I’m big on politeness. I’m big on gratitude. But I’m a bit of a wild mom.”

Hudson is the proud momma of Ryder, 17, who she shares with Chris Robinson. And Bingham, now 10, who she shares with her ex-beau Matt Bellamy. She also has her daughter Rani Rose, 3, with her loving fiance Danny Fujikawa.