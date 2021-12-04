Bindi Irwin’s Brother Robert Just Posted These Never-Before-Seen Photos of Baby Grace Warrior

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell have given fans so many adorable photos of their daughter Grace Warrior since she was born back in March 2021. But did you know that there’s another member of the family who posts just as many adorable Grace photos you probably haven’t seen yet?

On Dec 3, Bindi Irwin’s brother Robert Irwin posted a series of black and white snapshots throughout his recent life adventures: glimpses of the surf, shots of the ocean, and most notably, adorable snapshots of eight-month-old Grace Warrior.

He captioned the series of photos with a simple, “Got some film back.”

In the first photo, we see a growing, happy Grace Warrior being held up, smiling at herself in the mirror — which may be the most aesthetic picture we’ve seen of her yet. Then in the fifth photo, we see baby Grace Warrior sitting up on the couch, looking as adorable as ever.

While we’ve seen some amazing photos from her parents’ Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell, Bindi’s brother Robert has plenty of Grace content that not too many people know about.

Grace’s devoted uncle Robert is Bindi’s younger brother, who’s also got the bug for wildlife and animal conservation — and also photography. His Instagram page is filled with not only his niece Grace but thousands of photos documenting his adventures around the world. And he only just turned 18?!

Happy belated birthday, Robert — keep those adventure snaps and Grace candids coming!

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities from famous families.

