Hurry — This HP Gaming Laptop Is Currently $170 Off Right Now & It’s the Perfect Gift for Your Teen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve got any gamers in your life, you’ve probably heard them have a meltdown at some point over their computer crashing…that is unless they’ve got a gaming computer. Running games on a regular computer is never easy; it lags, it freezes, and gets extremely hot.

If your children enjoy computer games, investing in a quality gaming laptop is a great idea. It’s meant to run smoothly with the high-definition graphics these games have. Imagine the look on your their face when they open the box and see that laptop, its one impressive gift. You’ll probably be told you’re the best parent ever.

These gaming laptops can be pricey and aren’t very budget-friendly, so it’s newsworthy to find one on sale. HP is having a sale on its popular HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop. It’s currently $170 off, which makes it a great time to buy.

Image: HP. Image: HP.

There are a lot of perks to this laptop. It’s optimized to improve thermal cooling, it has high-grade graphics and a strong processors so you can game or multitask without worrying if the computer will slow down. You won’t have to deal with a crashing computer or unhappy gamer. The thin design is refreshing to see in a gaming computer as well as the low price. On sale, this will cost you around $690, which we realize is still a high price for a laptop. Gaming computers can go for upwards of $3,000. If you’re not ready to invest that much in a computer (we understand) this seems to be an awesome affordable option.

Consider purchasing this HP Pavilion Laptop as a gift for the holidays. The sale won’t last forever, so we’d recommend getting your hands on it soon to take advantage of the low price.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop $689.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: