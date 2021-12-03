Nicole Kidman makes award-winning acting, motherhood, and being a wife to a dreamy country singer look — well, easy. We love Kidman because she continues to deliver outstanding performances that captivate fans, but has also been honest about regrets in her personal life off-screen, like her desire to have more children. The actor is now opening up about her daughters, Sunday and Faith, who she shares with husband Keith Urban — and how they really feel about their famous mom.

In a Dec. 2 interview with Page Six to promote her upcoming Amazon film, Being the Ricardos, Kidman explained that Sunday and Faith weren’t too excited to watch their mom star as Lucille Ball in the movie that premieres Dec. 10. “They actually have no interest right now,” Kidman told Page Six. “I’m like, ‘You wanna come watch it?’ And they’re like, ‘No.’” Kidman also revealed that Sunday and Faith are her “hardest critics.”

Kidman is also mom to daughter Isabella and son Connor, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Although the two were told to isolate themselves from their mother by the Church of Scientology, Kidman has gushed about Isabella and Connor’s accomplishments in the past. “Isabella and Connor have chosen creative and artistic fields and are doing magnificently well,” Kidman said in a 2014 interview with Australian Women’s Weekly. “I am very proud, above all, of the people they have become. They are generous, kind, and hard-working.”

Despite what any of Kidman’s children have to say, we can’t wait to see the actor play the iconic Lucy in Being the Ricardos.

