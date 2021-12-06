HSN Is Selling CubCoats Dupes — They’re Seriously Adorable & Affordable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for a practical yet fun gift for your child for the holidays this year? Well, we found the perfect option. They can even wear it on Christmas morning when they’re opening the rest of their presents. It ticks all of the boxes: It’s warm, cozy, plush and it’s technically two presents in one.

If you’ve seen the CubCoats concept of convertible stuffed animals that transform into hoodies, then we’ve got a feeling you’ll be a fan of this latest find. It’s a stuffed animal (designed in a similar style as Squishmallows) that turns into a soft, fuzz hoodie, making it the perfect winter-friendly gift to buy this holiday season. This oversized hoodie is basically a wearable blanket, which is ideal for chilly winter temperatures.

HSN is selling the Warm & Cozy Pillow Pal Hoodie Blankets and they are only $24.95 right now. Looking for last-minute gifts? HSN has plenty of options that’ll arrive on time.

If your kid loves the color pink or is unicorn-obsessed, this style is perfect for you. We love the accents on this one — a little golden horn and unicorn ears on the hood. These are made of a warm and fuzzy blanket-like material, and their convertibility is great for long car or plane rides.

This dinosaur style is so adorable. The bright green color is extra fun, and we love the orange spikes. Honestly, all of the convertible stuffed animals have cute details. We especially love that they’ve got a kangaroo pouch pocket to keep your hands warm.

Is you little one very into dogs? This blue dog is oh-so-cute. A good thing to remember with all of these is that they are one size fits most. They’re designed for ages 4-8, and they’re meant to be a little oversized — like a blanket hoodie.

These are seriously at such a good price and they’re awesome (and useful) presents to gift this holiday. We’ve got a feeling whoever you give it to will instantly fall in love. How could you not when they look that lovely?

