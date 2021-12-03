Pink’s Daughter Willow Shows Off Singing Voice In Private Chanukah Celebration 

Pink’s daughter Willow, 10, showed off her singing voice in a new Instagram video during the family’s private Chanukah celebration.

On Thursday night, the “Who Knew” singer posted footage to her Instagram account of her family (with husband Cory Hart sitting off-camera) sitting at their kitchen table lighting the menorah for the Jewish holiday Chanukah, which began on November 28 and ends on December 6.

“Happy Chanukah (I mess up the words to every song I sing),” wrote the singer. “I wish everyone peace in their hearts.” In the video, the family sings a traditional Hebrew song as Jameson helps light a candle.

This isn’t the first time Pink and her daughter have made beautiful music together. In February, the pair sang together on a track they co-wrote called “Cover Me in Sunshine.” The music video brought a sense of nostalgia as it featured shots of Pink and Willow riding horses, feeding animals, and taking strolls in green pastures.

In a statement about the song to TODAY, Pink said that music has been a bright spot amid the pandemic. “Willow and I find comfort in music, so we’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too,” she said.

And in September, Pink honored her relationship with Willow in a National Daughter’s Day post on Instagram writing in part, “My wish for you is to be filled with passion and purpose, humor and curiosity.”

