Tori Spelling’s ‘Holiday Mom Fail’ Is So Relatable

Tori Spelling’s Elf on a Shelf might not have shown up on time — and her Christmas tree still isn’t ready — but the actress is coming to terms with her “holiday mom fail.”

On Friday, Spelling shared Instagram photos featuring herself and her youngest child Beau, who she shares with Dean McDermmot. The two are posing with a plush Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and a reindeer. McDermmot and Spelling are also parents to Liam, Stella, Hattie, and Finn.

“We see you,” Spelling wrote in her Instagram caption. “Not quite as organized, planned, and executed as everyone else but here we come. At our own pace. Setting up and decorating as a family. We are well aware of the pressure this time of year. We are NOT Holiday perfect.”

Spelling goes on to reveal the current state of her family’s Christmas celebrations — and even gives some advice for parents about which advent calendars to choose. “Facts: our tree isn’t going up till tomorrow, our elf’s on a shelf started 2 days late, the highly personalized and curated themed advent calendars for each child I ordered was a bust,” she wrote. “Realized the cheap chocolate ones you find at CVS are still a WIN!”

The mom of five reflects on the positive, and shares her breaking point when it came to following a strict holiday schedule. “Haven’t had time to start Holiday shopping for 5 kids ( I’m breathing thru that one ) BUT… we have LOVE and each other!” Spelling wrote. “And, I got tired of trying to keep up with everyone else’s perfect holiday schedule. While I love the beauty and festivity of pics posted it made me feel like a #holidaymomfail. So, I’ve re thought my holiday approach this year. And, no matter when or how it happens my kids will love and appreciate it! Let’s do this holiday season on our time!”

Spelling’s humble, honest, and downright realistic approach to getting into the holiday spirit is inspiring — and something we plan to consider going forward as we celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and the New Year ahead.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting: