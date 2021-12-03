Serena Williams Is Publishing a Children’s Book About Daughter Olympia’s Favorite Doll

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams continues to instill the gift of joy and courage within kids by publishing her first children’s book based on her daughter Olympia’s favorite doll, Qai Qai.

“People follow Qai Qai’s social media accounts for laughs and trending dance moves, but she represents something much deeper than that,” Williams told Good Morning America on Thursday. “Qai Qai has an infectious spirit and models a belief that anything is possible. This book reflects the lessons she teaches and embodies and we hope others can walk away inspired after reading ‘The Adventures with Qai Qai.'”

The Adventures of Qai Qai, to be published on September 27, 2022 by the Macmillan imprint Feiwel & Friends, is available to pre-order on Amazon. The story is about a girl who is nervous about an upcoming dance recital and gets extra support from her BFF Qai Qai, who shows her that she's ready for the stage.



Williams’ fans were introduced to Qai Qai around 2018 when she and husband Alexis Ohanian gifted it to their now four-year-old daughter and she quickly took on a life of her own, thanks in part to an Instagram account (with more than 350,00 followers) that’s devoted to the toy. On the channel, an animated form of the lovable character moonwalks, gives a pep talk to her pet puppy, and of course, promotes her upcoming book.

Qai Qai has even been spotted shadowing journalist Gayle King at O, the Oprah Magazine‘s headquarters and cheering for Olympia on the tennis court. And the doll itself can be purchased on Amazon for $29.99.

