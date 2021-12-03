Some of us moms can’t wait to put our creativity to the test when it’s time for Elf on the Shelf to return. And some of us get stressed just thinking about all the work that goes into styling and posing the little elves all December long. Luckily for us, Kourtney Kardashian is already sharing some of her best Elf on the Shelf ideas — and it seems like we might be taking a lot of notes from the reality star momma this holiday.

Kardashian shared her extremely festive and super adorable Elf on the Shelf setup to her Dec. 2 Instagram Stories. In what appears to be a homemade paper mâché hot air balloon, an elf looked like he was soaring through the air while dangling a string. Kardashian’s son Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, could be seen excitedly admiring the scene in the background.

Kardashian then followed the string to the next elf, who was hanging from a children’s drone — donning mini aviator goggles, of course. Beneath that elf was a race track, where another mischievous elf was driving a car with a seat full of candy canes. And finally, the last elf was on a parked drone sitting beside it all. Did we mention the entire Instagram Story is set to the Elf overture?

There were four elves total, but definitely one for each of her kids — including Mason and Penelope. And the Poosh founder didn’t hold back when it came to all the small details. Each of the elves looked as though they were holding a map with the exact coordinates of where the Kardashian-Disick children reside, and some of the elves were even wearing t-shirts, and other Elf on the Shelf accessories. So cute!

It seems like Kourt’s got this whole Elf on the Shelf thing in the bag, but in case you’re running low on ideas, we have some easy Elf on the Shelf ideas that’ll really impress your kiddos. We can’t wait to see what Kardashian dreams up next!

