Nicole Kidman Says Keith Urban Made This Grand Gesture to Attend Her Pregnancy Ultrasound

Nicole Kidman had the perfect partner in Keith Urban while pregnant with their first daughter, the actress revealed this week on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Thirteen years ago, when Kidman and her Urban were expecting their first child, a daughter named Sunday Rose, the Australian singer made sure his wife wasn’t alone during big pregnancy milestones. “When I was pregnant with Sunday, he got on a plane to fly to Australia to see the first ultrasound and was there for six hours….saw the heartbeat, and then had to fly back to do a show,” she told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

The couple also share daughter Faith, 10.

There is scientific evidence to support the positive benefits of a caring partner during pregnancy. Research suggests that while society often downplays the role of fathers during the pregnancy, their involvement in these kinds of prenatal appointments can lead to positive health and developmental outcomes. The benefits of fathers’ engagement in pregnancy also help dads to develop their own identity as a parent.

Therefore, by attending Kidman’s ultrasound appointment, Urban was preparing for fatherhood, in a way that benefited his partner, his child and himself.

“He’s just my favorite person … truly,” said Kidman of Urban.

Kidman also has two adult children from her marriage to Tom Cruise, daughter Isabella, 28 and son Connor, 26. The Big Little Lies star has previously stated that her relationship with her eldest children isn’t what she wishes it could be, due to their association with Scientology.

“They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions,” she told Vanity Fair in April 2019. “They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

