Camila Alves McConaughey’s New Children’s Book Tackles Picky Eating In the Smartest Way

Camila Alves McConaughey wrote a new children’s book and it helps kids develop healthy eating habits in the sneakiest way.

The author, who is married to actor Matthew McConaughey, promoted the book Just Try One Bite earlier this week. “Do you have a picky eater in your life? So do I!” she wrote on Instagram, showing off the cover. “When I say, ‘picky eaters,’ you probably think of kids. But in my new book with @adammansbach, the parents are the picky ones who won’t eat their vegetables!⁣ If you have any picky eaters in your family, I think you’re going to love reading Just Try One Bite!⁣”

Camila co-wrote the book, to publish in March by Dial Books (Penguin Random House), with Adam Mansbach, the author of the popular humor book Go the Fuck to Sleep. The book is currently available for pre-order.

The story follows three kids who are “determined to get their parents to put down the ice cream, cake, and chicken fried steak to just try one bite of healthy whole foods.”

Earlier in November, Camila described the book as “funny, cute, sweet and the roles are reversed – the kids know best!” on Instagram. “On my journey to do better for me and for you one thing I realized is that if we start young we build lifelong healthy habits,” she wrote. “So I wanted to share that message without preaching and instead empower!”

