Ashley Graham is celebrating her pregnancy stretch marks and moms everywhere love her for it.

On Thursday, the model and podcast host, who is pregnant with twin boys, posted a beautiful nude photo to Instagram. “Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life,” she wrote of her photographer husband Justin Ervin with whom she shares son Isaac, who is nearly two years old.

This isn’t the first time Graham has shown us that pregnancy takes a beautiful toll on the body. “I think the postpartum snapback is really BS,” she told E! in February. “I think it’s an unattainable reality for most women and it’s been an unattainable reality for myself.”

And in 2020, while promoting her Swimsuits for All campaign which used un-retouched photos of the model, Graham told People: “I’ve got more weight on me. I’ve stretch marks, and in the beginning I really had to have a lot of conversations with myself and tell myself, ‘Okay, new body, new mindset.’ But after this photo shoot, I felt so empowered because I was like, ‘Yes. I look good. I feel good. This is my new mom bod.'”

Stretch marks (and so-called “mom bods”) are beautiful and pregnancy-related hormonal changes is only one reason they can develop. We’re always grateful to Graham (and all the other body-positive celebrity moms like her) for celebrating the human form in all its diverse glory, stretch marks and all.

