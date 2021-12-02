Bennifer’s First Christmas Together Since Reuniting Will Reportedly Be All About Their Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly looking forward to the holiday season with plans to focus on their combined kids.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the power couple, who rekindled their romance earlier this year, are “still planning on spending Christmas together and are wanting to make it as special as possible for the kids.” Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez is co-parenting her 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Christmas isn’t the first holiday Affleck and Lopez have spent as a couple since they got back together — over Thanksgiving weekend, they hosted a food drive for Rise Against Hunger at Affleck’s Los Angeles home and Violet, Seraphina, and Emme participated in the charity event. And on Halloween, the couple took some of their kids trick-or-treating together, even meeting up with Garner at one point in the evening.

“Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween,” a source told People. “The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together.”

The source also told ET that while the details of Affleck and Lopez’s December plans are unknown at the moment, “they want all the kids to be together for the holiday if possible and do something just the two of them as well.”

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.