These Cute Acne Patches Make Having Zits Less Horrible for Teens — & You Can Get Them at Target Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Can we be real with you for a second? Being a teen is a hard. Honestly, it doesn’t matter what generation you come from or how long it’s been since you last strode the halls of your middle or high school. Those teen years are pivotal for building confidence and self-esteem, but sometimes it can be hard when your body is working against you. For teens, dealing with acne can be difficult and embarrassing. But now, there’s an acne patch that can improve pimples overnight. Starface Hydro-Stars acne patches are sure to make your teen’s acne more manageable — and you can get them right now at Target.

These pimple patches are a dream come true. Made with Hydrocolloid, your teen can simply apply the patch over their pesky pimple at night and let the magic work while they sleep. Hydrocolloid is clinically proven to improve pimples overnight. And the tiny star shape isn’t just cute — it’s effective. The stars are able to grip difficult spots on the face that other patches might miss, like around the nose and lips.

Image: Starface Starface.

But there is still so much more to this skincare product. These patches are also great for preventing picking and keeping bacteria away from pimples. Plus, you can feel good about your purchase knowing that this product is cruelty free. These pimple patches are a total game-changer for teens struggling with their acne. So lend them a helping hand — order your set of Starface Hydro-Stars acne patches today.

You might even want some for yourself — for when you get the occasional pimple.

Starface Hydro-Stars Starter Pack - 32ct $14.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

