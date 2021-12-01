Khloé Kardashian Admits She’s a ‘Strict’ Parent: ‘I’m Very Militant’

Now that every Kardashian-Jenner sister, save for Kendall, is a mama, fans love getting to keep up with the famous family and their growing crew of little ones. And while it certainly seems like parenting has only helped strengthen their already seriously close bond as sisters, Khloé Kardashian just revealed that there’s one key area in which her parenting style differs from that of Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie’s.

Serving as a guest on Ellen DeGeneres’ Mom Confessions series, Khloé shared that her approach with her three-year-old daughter, True, is quite different than her sisters’ with their own kids. “I am really strict,” the Good American founder admitted. “I have a schedule, I’m very militant with how I parent True, and I believe that a schedule saves everything.”

In another candid admission, Khloé added, “Not all of my siblings are the same. I will not tell you which ones.”

Khloé also revealed that even though she’s still a toddler, True has already picked up her famous penchant for organization. “I am incredibly clean and organized. I like everything in its place,” she explained. “I’m very regimented and I don’t want that for True but she already has so much of that [trait]. I feel bad she has so much of it so young, but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from — not from me, that’s what she does and I always just try to mess things up and tell her, ‘It’s okay to live in a mess.’ Although I’m cringing inside, I don’t want her to cringe, so she has that and I wish she didn’t.”

Never one to shy away from keeping it real on all fronts, Khloé shared some endlessly relatable tidbits on her parenting experience, like the time True pooped in the bathtub. “I really never experienced that before,” she said. “I didn’t know people just pooped in the tub. It was disgusting and ugh, I don’t want to relive it.”

She also admitted to some little white lies, like telling True she’d get stuck in a funny face (aw!), as well as giving her an iPad at a restaurant to help keep the peace. Her most important tip, however, will ring true with any parent. “No one really knows what they’re doing. We all just pretend that we do. And I don’t care how many kids you have, I think it’s exhausting for everyone.” Preach, Khloé.

