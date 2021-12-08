The Cutest Kids Gifts from Nike That Are Guaranteed to Arrive by Christmas — Including Baby Air Force 1s

Sure, you could just grab your kiddo some toys and be done with their holiday gift shopping, but the best presents are those that they won’t play with once and forget about forever (parents: you know this scenario all too well). It’s no secret that kids have growth spurts overnight, which means that they’re no doubt in need of some new clothes and shoes to end the year (and to start 2022) on the right foot. Because you only have a few weeks ’til Christmas, there’s not much time left to get gifts that’ll arrive before the 25th. Our #momhack? Head straight to Nike for the coolest gifts for kids—from babies to teens—that are guaranteed to arrive on your doorstep by Christmas.

In case you haven’t heard, there are major shipping delays this year, and it can be a chore right now to find online retailers that’ll guarantee delivery by the holidays. So, when Nike says you’ll get your gifts on time, it’s a procrastinator’s dream. Here’s the deal: If you order online by December 15th, you’ll get your gifts by December 25th—honestly, that might be the best early holiday present you could receive.

No matter your budget or how old your child is, Nike is overflowing with all kinds of perfect gifts. Whether you’re looking for your teen or baby or you’re on the hunt for gifts under $25—it couldn’t be easier to find foolproof presents that are sure to earn you the Cool Mom Award. From tie-dye athleisure for your trendsetter to a sweet bib and booties set and Jordan baby booties wrapped in an ornament (is your heart melting yet?), Nike’s got all the bases covered this holiday season.

Ahead, you’ll find some of the cutest presents from Nike that your kid is guaranteed to love. And yes, there are Baby Air Force 1s! And check out all of Nike’s gifts for kids here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Nike is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nike Force 1

Courtesy of Nike.

Babies have quite a few rites of passage: walking, eating solid foods, and then slipping on their first pair of Air Force 1s. There’s something about tiny feet that make these iconic kicks just that much more irresistible. And they’re under $50.

Nike Force 1 $48 Buy now Sign Up

Big Kids’ (Girls’) French Terry Pullover Hoodie

Courtesy of Nike.

The tie-dye trend is here to stay, and your little (big) kid is sure to adore this pastel-hued hoodie. Lightweight and cozy, it’s bound to become a staple in their everyday wardrobe.

Big Kids' (Girls') French Terry Pullover Hoodie $50 Buy now Sign Up

Baby Booties Box Set

Courtesy of Nike.

Yes, baby Jordans exist and they’re wrapped in the cutest ornament packaging we’ve ever seen. These cute booties (that are only $18!) make for the perfect gift for the new mama in your life.

Baby Booties Box Set $18 Buy now Sign Up

Nike Sportswear Windrunner



Courtesy of Nike.

They just might look forward to windy, rainy days if that means they get to wear this sleek jacket. It’s got swag written all over it, and it comes in a bunch of cool color combos. Most importantly, the billed hood will keep him covered in frightful weather.

Nike Sportswear Windrunner $65 Buy now Sign Up

Baby 3-Piece Box Set

Courtesy of Nike.

After baby sneakers, nothing gets us like a cuddly beanie and a sweet bib that’ll make lunchtime more fun. Your tiny fashionista (0-6 months) is sure to steal everyone’s hearts in this on-trend set.

Baby 3-Piece Box Set $20 Buy now Sign Up

Nike Brasilia JDI Mini

Courtesy of Nike.

If their school backpack has already seen better days, upgrade their bag with this roomy (but not too big) version. The classic Nike design gets a fun upgrade with the all-over safari print.

Nike Brasilia JDI Mini $25 Buy now Sign Up

Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka

Courtesy of Nike.

If you thought you could never impress your too-cool teen, these standout sneakers will prove you wrong. The AF1 gets a playful twist with these customizable kicks that they can make their own.