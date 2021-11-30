Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Abide By This Smart Co-Parenting Rule

Co-parenting is always challenging, but for engaged celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who are constantly in the limelight, blending a family can prove a little extra challenging.

This is especially true when it comes to dealing with each other’s exes. Barker shares 18-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with his ex-wife and model Shanna Moakler while Kardashian shares son Reign, 6, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Mason, 11, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

It’s unclear how Disick feels about Barker and Kardashian’s recent engagement but Moakler, who starred with her ex on the former MTV reality show Meet the Barkers from 2005 to 2006, has made her feelings more clear. In May, Moakler told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Barker’s romance has caused as “severe distancing” between herself and her children adding, “I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.”

Now, a source is telling Hollywood Life that Barker and Kardashian have put one important rule in place at home: “They do not talk about Shanna at all, and neither of them wants to,” said the source. “Kourtney is not the type of person to bad mouth Shanna in front of her children.”

The source added, “Travis has made up a rule for the kids, which is that they are not allowed to discuss anything that goes on between their father and Kourtney with Shanna. They have agreed to this.”

We agree! Refraining from speaking negatively about one’s ex, especially when there are children involved, seems like a good idea in any co-parenting situation.

