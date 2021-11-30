Meadow Walker, the only child of actor Paul Walker, just posted a sweet tribute photo of her late dad.

On November 30, the 23-year-old shared an Instagram photo of herself as a baby laying on her dad’s chest as he gives her a big kiss on the cheek. Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013 in a car crash when he was only 40 years old. At the time, Meadow was 15. “I love and miss you endlessly,” wrote Meadow alongside the post. “Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.”

A few months ago, on what would have been her dad’s 48th birthday, Meadow shared a childhood photo of pair with the caption, “Happy birthday daddy, I love you.” Meadow, a model, is also the founder and CEO of The Paul Walker Foundation, a non-profit organization which has a mission to “leave people better educated and equipped to deal with the challenges of tomorrow.” It also offers scholarships to kids who are working to positively impact their communities.

Meadow is also newly married to actor Louis Thornton-Allan. In October, her wedding month, Meadow shared a video of her nuptials, which featured footage of her being escorted down the aisle by actor Vin Diesel, who starred alongside Paul in the Fast & Furious films. Diesel is also Meadow’s godfather.

It is beautiful to see Meadow honoring her dad’s life through his foundation and in photos, and keeping his friends close as she carves her own path in life.

