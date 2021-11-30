This Video of Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior Seeing Her First Christmas Tree Is Too Cute to Miss

The holidays are in full swing, and there is absolutely no better way to celebrate than with this adorable video of Bindi Irwin’s infant daughter Grace Warrior seeing her very first Christmas tree in her own house.

In an Instagram video posted by Bindi, she and husband Chandler Powell reveal the family tree to their 7-month-old baby whose middle name honors her late grandfather Steve Irwin, the iconic wildlife conservationist. The parents carry Grace to their living room, trailed by their two dogs, and the infant is instantly in awe of the giant lit tree. “Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house,” Bindi captioned her video which is set to the tune of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Michael Bublé. “I’m crying tears of happiness as I write this.”

“The sweetest little moments,” added Powell in a comment.

The family is definitely in the Christmas spirit, recently sharing their sweet holiday card featuring Powell, Grace, Bindi, her mom Terri Irwin, and her brother, Robert Irwin, who holds a koala bear. With the exception of Robert, who is dressed in his work uniform, the entire family is modeling adorable holiday sweaters. “Clearly, Robert didn’t get the memo,” Bindi joked in her Instagram caption.

As we get closer and closer to Christmas, we can only hope that the Irwin family keeps sharing sweet photos and videos as Grace experiences her holiday season — and the epic gift unwrapping that awaits.

Check out these unique celebrity baby names.