Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Rocket Mortgage Make Yourself at Home
Newsletters
Newsletters

This Video of Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior Seeing Her First Christmas Tree Is Too Cute to Miss

Brittany Loggins
Bindi Irwin arrives at the Los
Bindi Irwin arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Nice Guys" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, May 10, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kimberly Van Der Beek, from left,
Freida Pinto attends the LA Premiere
Thomas Rhett, left, and Lauren Akins
Lance Bass, left, and Michael Turchin
View Gallery 43 Images

The holidays are in full swing, and there is absolutely no better way to celebrate than with this adorable video of Bindi Irwin’s infant daughter Grace Warrior seeing her very first Christmas tree in her own house.

In an Instagram video posted by Bindi, she and husband Chandler Powell reveal the family tree to their 7-month-old baby whose middle name honors her late grandfather Steve Irwin, the iconic wildlife conservationist. The parents carry Grace to their living room, trailed by their two dogs, and the infant is instantly in awe of the giant lit tree. “Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house,” Bindi captioned her video which is set to the tune of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Michael Bublé. “I’m crying tears of happiness as I write this.”

“The sweetest little moments,” added Powell in a comment. 

The family is definitely in the Christmas spirit, recently sharing their sweet holiday card featuring Powell, Grace, Bindi, her mom Terri Irwin, and her brother, Robert Irwin, who holds a koala bear. With the exception of Robert, who is dressed in his work uniform, the entire family is modeling adorable holiday sweaters. “Clearly, Robert didn’t get the memo,” Bindi joked in her Instagram caption.

As we get closer and closer to Christmas, we can only hope that the Irwin family keeps sharing sweet photos and videos as Grace experiences her holiday season — and the epic gift unwrapping that awaits.

Check out these unique celebrity baby names

celebrity baby names

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad