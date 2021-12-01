Molly Sims’ Evolving Mom-Style Includes Matching Holiday PJs, Layers & Loafers

When you think of supermodel Molly Sims, pajamas probably don’t come to mind — the former Victoria’s Secret model once went viral for rocking a $30M diamond bikini in Sports Illustrated‘s 2006 swimsuit issue (the magazine’s most expensive suit to date) — but nowadays, the lifestyle entrepreneur, podcast host, and mom of three has forfeited carats for convenience of the coziest kind.

To that end, Sims, who shares children Brooks, 9, Scarlett, 6, and Grey, 4, with husband Scott Stuber, has idyllic plans for the holidays, her “favorite” time of year. “We always go see the holiday lights, but we make sure we also let ourselves relax and cozy up in our PJs all day,” Sims tells SheKnows.

So her new partnership with children’s clothing brand Carter’s is pretty ideal. Fans who enter the Ultimate Holiday Giveaway, which lasts through Dec. 8, have more than 100 chances to win more than $20,000 in prizes from the parenting resource guide Moms on Call, including a video consultation with co-founder and pediatric nurse Laura Hunter.

Best of all, you can shop from home — and if Sims has any say in the matter, in matching family sleepwear, a look the model has declared “essential” for holiday photos and activities like baking cookies, trimming the Christmas tree, and mixing up hot chocolate bombs. Here’s how she pulls off the festive month like a supermom.

Molly Sims & children Scarlett, Grey, & Brooks Courtesy of Carter's.

SheKnows: First, can you share why you’re partnering with Carter’s this year, and how you curated this list of must-haves?

Molly Sims: The holidays are my favorite time of year, though as many families know, it’s also a busy time for all of us. That’s why I was thrilled to kick off the season with Carter’s and together offer families the chance to win great prizes and gift cards through their Ultimate Holiday Giveaway to help check off their holiday lists. I also curated a list of my must-have items from Carter’s, OshKosh B’gosh, and Skip Hop to give some shopping inspiration, featuring everything I’d want to give or receive, like cozy matching PJs, adorable outfits for my kids, and great gear and accessories for friends and family.

SK: How is your family celebrating the holidays this year?

MS: With all of the fun plans coming up, we’re also going to enjoy some much-needed family time together at home to relax and unwind. The most important thing for me is just being able to be together and create new memories by enjoying the time we have at home and making it as easy and as stress-free as possible. The tree, the trimmings and we decorate the house from top to bottom, we are also looking forward to quiet moments together, just cozy at home in our matching Carter’s family PJs watching movies and playing games. We love a good dance party every year — and this year, Carter’s teamed up with KIDZ BOP on the Ultimate Holiday Party with the best kids’ songs, music videos, and holiday ideas for us to enjoy. We really go for it!

SK: Any favorite holiday traditions you can share?

MS: Holiday traditions are super fun to create. Our favorite is picking out a tree to decorate together. We always go see the holiday lights, but we make sure we also let ourselves relax and cozy up in our PJs all day. They are truly the softest and comfiest accessory of the season. We love wearing them to bake cookies, make hot apple cider, and hot chocolate bombs to enjoy while we decorate our tree.

SK: Fill in the blank for us here: Nothing says “the holidays” to me like_________.

MS: Family and laughter and holiday lights and the smell of a great holiday candle.

SK: What’s on your kids’ wish lists this year?

MS: Brooks loves anything Pokemon, Grey is very into dinosaurs, and Scarlett wants a jewelry-making kit.

SK: Carter’s makes adorable kids’ clothes, but where do you go for your own style? What are your go-to picks for stylish items that take you through a typical day?

MS: For any busy mom, layering is key, whether it’s running errands with the kids, dropping them off for school, or going to a business meeting. One of my favorite outfit staples is a great cardigan because you can wear it with anything and layer a cute shirt underneath. Leggings and a great pair of black pants are a must. I love also a great camel or black coat as well. Layering is key!!!!!!!

SK: How has your style evolved since becoming a mom — and a mom of three, no less?!

MS: Comfort is key. If you don’t love it in the store you won’t love it at home. Whatever you choose needs to be simple & versatile and one less thing to think about during the day. Also, I am more monochromatic with my clothing than I used to be. I love color, but it’s easier to [go] day to night with more neutral colors. Also, this mom is now wearing loafers:))))

Before you go, check out some of our favorite holiday toys: